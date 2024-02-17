Draw salaries of employees only after clearance of power bills: KPDCL urges DMs

SRINAGAR – Kashmir Power Development Corporation (KPDCL) has urged all district commissioners concerned to draw salaries of government employees only after clearance of electricity dues.

According to a communication, KPDCL said that contractors are also bound to clear power bills before releasing their payments for development works.

In order to ensure Government revenue realization recovery fixed for the current financial year, as per past practice, it is requested to your jurisdiction, to draw & disburse the salary of Government employees working in the district(s), only after the clearance of electricity dues,” reads the communique.

It added that this shall go a long way in achieving revenue targets and secure UT exchequer.

