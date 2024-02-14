President gives assent to 3 Bills On J&K

Srinagar: President Droupadi Murmu has given assent to three bills passed by the Parliament pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir.
The bills include The Jammu and Kashmir Local Bodies Law (Amendment) Bill, 2024, The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024 and The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribe Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024.
The bills pertained to grant of reservation to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in Panchayats and Municipalities of Jammu and Kashmir, inclusion of Valmikis in Scheduled Castes category and grant of ST status to Pahari Ethnic and Paddari tribes, Koli and Gadda Brahmins.
Ministry of Law and Justice has issued a gazette notification reads as : “The following Act of Parliament received the Assent of the President on 12 February 2024 and is herby published for general information.”
”An Act to further to Amendment the Constitution (J&K) Scheduled Tribes Order 1989; Be it enacted by Parliament in the 75th year of the Republic of India; this Act may be called Constitution (J&K) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Act 2024.”
Parliament gave nod to the Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024. The historic Bill aims at empowering (i) Pahari Ethnic Group (ii) Padari Tribes (iii) Koli and (iv) Gadda Brahmin by providing Scheduled Tribe status. This has been long pending demand of these communities.
Srinagar: President Droupadi Murmu has given assent to three bills passed by the Parliament pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir.