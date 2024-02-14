Money laundering case: Farooq again skips ED summons

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) President and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday skipped the summons of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

The 86-year-old Abdullah was asked to appear before the ED office in Srinagar today and for the second time in the last one month.

Official sources said that, the NC President informed the ED that he was not in Srinagar and therefore will not be able to appear in the case.

On January 11, he had skipped the ED summon on health grounds.

The agency had questioned the former Chief Minister several times in connection with the case.

The case relates to alleged siphoning off the funds of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association, when he was its President between 2004 and 2009.

The ED’s case is based on an FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which booked Abdullah and former JKCA office-bearers, pertaining to misappropriation of over Rs 113 crore funds in J&K cricket body.

The alleged scam surfaced in 2012. The ED filed a chargesheet against the NC President in 2022.

