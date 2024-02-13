PM Modi to address public rally in Jammu next week: Union minister

Udhampur/Jammu:Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a slew of projects and address a rally during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir on February 20, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday.

Modi will address a public rally in Jammu, the minister of state in the Prime Minister’s office, who was in his parliamentary constituency Udhampur to witness the stoppage of the Katra-Delhi Vande Bhart Express train at the Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Railway station, said.

The brief stoppage of the medium-distance superfast express train at Udhampur and Kathua railway stations was introduced to facilitate the people of the area.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print