Main Accused Involved In Killing of Punjab Residents Arrested: IGP Kashmir V K Birdi

Only One Militant Alive In Srinagar, 25 Locals And 25-30 Foreign Militants Active in J&K: ADGP Vijay Kumar*

Srinagar, February 13 In a major breakthrough for police, the main accused involved in the killing of two Punjab residents has been arrested by police, said IGP Kashmir VK Birdi.

During a press conference at Police Control Room, Inspector General of Police VK Birdi said that upon registering case FIR no. 08/2024 u/s 302, 307 IPC, 7/27 Arms Act, 15,16,20

ULA(P) Act in PS Shaheed Ganj, Srinagar Police detected the case leading to the identification of the accused who carried out the terrorist attack on these two individuals from Punjab and subsequent recovery of weapon of offence and other incriminating material.

IGP Further said that Srinagar Police, on the basis of technical and field analysis, zeroed in upon certain suspects and later on, based upon clinching evidence collected during investigation, identified and arrested the main accused namely Adil Manzoor Langoo S/o Manzoor Ahmad Langoo R/o Zaldager Srinagar.

It came to fore that the accused had conspired with his handler across in Pakistan for commission of the terror crime. Accused was a highly motivated and radicalised individual, the top officer said.

His handler in Pakistan

radicalised him on social media and motivated him to carry out the terror attack.

In furtherance of the conspiracy, the handler provided him the weapon after which he motivated him to carry out the attack.

Meanwhile, Additional Director General of Police Law and order, Vijay Kumar said that only one militant is alive and active in Srinagar. Overall 25 locals, 25-30 Foreign militants are active in J&K.

On 7th Feb, militants fired at two carpenters, both residents of Amritsar in Punjab, in the Shallakdal area of old Srinagar city. While one of the carpenters Amrit Pal Singh was killed, Rohit was critically injured in the attack, who on next day succumbed to his injuries.(GNS)

