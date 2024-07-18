Retest has to be on concrete footing that sanctity of entire exam was affected: SC on NEET-UG

NEW DELHI: Any order for conducting the NEET-UG 2024 afresh has to be on the concrete footing that the sanctity of the entire exam was affected, the Supreme Court said on Thursday.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwla and Manoj Misra commenced the crucial hearing on a batch of petitions related to the controversy-ridden medical entrance exam NEET-UG 2024, saying that it has “social ramifications”.

The top court adjourned the cases listed ahead of the NEET-UG pleas and said, “We will open the case today. Lakhs of young students are waiting for this, let us hear and decide.”

