Bangladesh quota protesters announce nationwide shutdown on Thursday, PM Hasina ‘regrets’ casualties

DHAKA: Student protesters demanding reforms in the quota system in government jobs on Wednesday announced plans to enforce a complete nationwide shutdown on Thursday in response to the actions of the security forces that left at least six people, including four students, dead across the country.

A key coordinator of the movement, Asif Mahmud, in a Facebook post said all establishments, barring hospitals and emergency services, will remain closed, and only ambulance services will be permitted to operate.

The movement urges students from all educational institutions to participate and calls on guardians to support their cause, the newspaper reported.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print