SRINAGAR: Summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah has informed the agency he will not appear before it here on Tuesday as he is out of town, official sources said.

They said the Lok Sabha member from Srinagar has communicated it to the ED officials through “an email and a letter”.

He was asked to depose at the ED office in Srinagar on Tuesday, but sources said he is currently in Jammu.

