ED summons Dr Farooq in money laundering case tomorrow

Srinagar: Enforcement Directorate on Monday summoned National Conference (NC) President and incumbent Member of Parliament, Dr Farooq Abdullah for questioning in a case related to money laundering tomorrow (February 13).Official sources said that Dr Farooq has been summoned by the ED for questioning regarding alleged money laundering.He has been asked to visit its office tomorrow (February 13). Dr Farooq however, said that he won’t be able to visit the office of ED as he is presently in Jammu. “I will visit the office once I reach Srinagar,” he said—(KNO)
Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post