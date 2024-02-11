Police announces cash rewards for info on ‘anti-national’ activities

Srinagar: Police on Saturday said that it will reward persons for informing the security agencies regarding anti-national activities.

While it said Rs 50,000 will be rewarded for locating trans-border tunnels used by anti-national elements to assist infiltration, transport explosives and contraband consignments.

Rs 30,000 will be given to those who sight and inform about the drone flown from across the border to drop narcotics, arms/ammunition, or explosive materials while the person should also be able to lead the police to the recovery of the dropped material, said an official spokesperson.

Also, people who give actionable intelligence regarding people involved in receiving payloads from drones and/ or transporting arms/ ammunition/ narcotics from the border or LoC to hinterlands or Punjab. The intelligence shall get corroborated during the further action. The payment for this information, police said is also Rs 30,000.

Detailing about the rewards, police said rs 20,000 will be given to those providing information regarding inter-state narcotic modules, given the module is then busted.

The person informing police about the people talking to Pakistan-based militant handlers or separatists in jails in India leading to successful discovery of facts including recoveries or busting of modules during investigations that are initiated on the receipt of information will also be given Rs 20,000, said the spokesperson.

Also, people giving information about persons talking to or in communication with terrorist handlers across the border or with their agents in J-K who brand citizens as mukhbirs (informers for state) and pass their personal details including pictures, address, movements of these citizens and off-duty cops or other security personnel or government servants in-order to target them, shall also be given a cash reward of Rs 20,000, the spokesperson said.

Their information shall get corroborated during the investigation, the spokesperson said.

The highest reward that is of Rs 1,00,000 will be given to those providing information regarding persons in masajids, madrassas or other educational institutes, who encourage, induce or incite people to join terrorist ranks or to pick up gun against the state. The information shall get corroborated during the investigation that is initiated on the receipt of the information, the spokesperson said.

People wanting to inform police can contact officers on the following contacts:

SSP Srinagar on 9419096599; SSP Ganderbal on 9419130411; SSP Budgam on 9419059877;

SSP Anantnag on 7051117500;SSP Kulgam on 7051510651;SSP Shopian on 7006045309;

SSP Awantipora on 9419157306; SSP Pulwama on 9818774764; SSP Baramulla on 7051000999;

SSP Handwara on 9419049747; SSP Kupwara on 6005904906; SSP Sopore on 9596773001;

SSP Bandipora on 9596767418; Telephone number of Jammu zone: SSP Jammu on 9419351111

SSP Kathua on 9419030202; SSP Samba on 9419119266; SSP Udhampur on 9419010420; SSP Reasi on 925571332; SSP Poonch on 9419102402; SSP Rajouri on 9541900721; SSP Doda on 9469076014

SSP Ramban on 9716033581; SSP Kishtwar on 9419172000.

