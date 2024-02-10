Social activist Umer Gul provides aid to fire-hit families in Pampore, calls for govt help

PAMPORE: Social activist Umer Gul extended support to families affected by a recent fire in the Galander area of Pampore, Pulwama district, by distributing blankets on Friday.

With compassion and resolve, Gul addressed the immediate needs of the affected families, offering comfort during their difficult time. His presence and assistance brought relief to those grappling with the aftermath of the devastating fire.

Umer Gul seized the opportunity to appeal to the LG Administration, urging proactive measures for the rehabilitation of the affected families. Stressing the importance of collective action, he underscored the administration’s responsibility in ensuring the community’s well-being and recovery.

Gul’s selfless deeds not only provided immediate relief but also underscored the importance of community support and government intervention during crises.

Speaking to Kashmir Reader, Social Activist Umer Gul stated, “Today, I visited Galendar Pampore, where several residential sheds were recently damaged in a fire incident. I distributed blankets to the affected residents without any banners. I felt compelled to offer them assistance as they are in pain and distress. It’s crucial to empathize and share in their sorrow as much as we can, which is why we came here.”

He highlighted that many government schemes, such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, exist, yet people are still living in tin sheds due to poverty and lack of proper housing.

“My appeal to LG Administration, Manoj Sinha Sahib, and the Pulwama district administration is to relocate the poor families living along the highway to areas with available state land. Shift these families and allocate them 4-5 marla land plots, while ensuring their inclusion in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana list. This will enable them to benefit from housing schemes and lead better lives.”

