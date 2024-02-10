MVD Anantnag gifts Road Safety Mugs & Appreciation certificates to disciplined drivers

ANANTNAG: In a novel attempt to motivate the citizens to adhere to the traffic rules, Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) Anantnag officials in collaboration with Traffic department distributed Appreciation certificates and Mugs depicting road safety message to disciplined drivers and also felicitated the traffic violators with Red Roses.

The drive was conducted as part of the National Road Safety Month 2024.

During the campaign, MVD officials and traffic personnel after catching violators, mainly without helmet riders and drivers without seat belts, took them road side and handed them Red Roses and requested them to wear helmets and follow traffic safety rules for their own safety and for the safety of their family.

Those who were found following the traffic rules were felicitated with appreciation certificates and Road Safety Mugs carrying important messages on road safety.

ARTO Anantnag, Dr Mohammad Zubair Lattoo said that making people understand about the importance of traffic rules is a major challenge which needs to be checked immediately.

The officer said that by felicitating the disciplined drivers on spot we believe that one can send positive message among the commuters as well as drivers with regard to adhering to traffic rules. People must cooperate with the authorities in order to ensure violation-free passage of traffic in the district.

It is a unique initiative and we want the people to be educated about the risks to their own lives and those of others due to their errors, said Dr Mohammad Zubair.

The awareness campaign is also focused on stunts performed by the youth.

