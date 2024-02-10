2 Dead, 10 Injured In Kishtwar Mishap

Kishtwar: Two people were killed and ten others injured in a road accident in Kishtwar district, officials said on Saturday.
The accident took place when Tata Sumo they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge near Hakko Palali road Paddar in Kishtwar district, an official said.
“The passenger vehicle bearing registration number JK17-7378 was on its way from Gulabgarh to Hakko Palali Paddar when the driver lost his control over the vehicle and fell into a deep gorge, resulting in death of two persons and injuries to 10 passengers including the driver,” the official said.
Meanwhile, the bodies were retrieved and all injured persons were evacuated to Public Health Centre (PHC) Atholi Paddar for treatment.
