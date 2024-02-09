J&K’s Capital Cities Shiver In 2nd Coldest Night In 10 Years

Srinagar: Mercury recorded a drop in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday with Srinagar and Jammu recording minus 5.2°C and 3.6°C respectively, the second lowest minimum temperature in February in a decade for the capital cities.

A meteorological department official here told GNS that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 5.2°C against minus 2.0°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 4.8°C for the summer capital of J&K for this time of the year. On 9 February 2019, Srinagar had recorded minus 5.7°C while all-time-low for the capital city was witnessed on 6 February 1985 when mercury plummeted to minus 20°C, the official said.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 6.4°C against minus 3.2°C on the previous night, he said. The minimum temperature was 4.9°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the MeT official said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 11.9°C against minus 10.8°C on the previous night and it was 5.7°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 4.5°C against minus 4.3°C on the previous night and the temperature was below normal by 2.5°C for the place, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 4.5°C against minus 3.3°C on the previous night and it was 3.4°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg, the official said, recorded a low of minus 12.0°C against minus 10.0°C on the previous night and the temperature was below normal by 3.4°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 3.6°C and it was below normal by 5.9°C for the winter capital of J&K. Jammu city had recorded 3.6°C on 13 February last year which was the previous lowest in a decade for it.

Banihal recorded a low of minus 1.4°C, Batote 0.3°C and Bhaderwah minus 2.1°C, he said.

Regarding the forecast, the MeT official said that weather is expected to be dry till February 17.

“Overall, dry weather is expected till February 17 with occasionally cloudy evening during February 14.”

Regarding the outlook during February 18-20, he said, there is possibility of light snow and rain.

As ‘Chillai-Kalan’, the 40-day harsh period of winter ended on January 29, Kashmir is presently in the middle of 20-day-long winter period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ that ends on February 19 and is followed by a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which starts from February 20 to March 1. (GNS)

