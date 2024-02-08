Bangladesh FM arrives; meets NSA Doval

New Delhi: Visiting Bangladesh Foreign Minister Muhammad Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday met National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval and discussed issues pertaining to regional security and mutual cooperation.

This is the first visit of a top Bangladesh leader to India after the Sheikh Hasina Government assumed office for the fifth time in the neighbouring country.

”Hon’ble Foreign Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud, MP met Shri. Ajit Doval, National Security Adviser of India today in New Delhi. They discussed ways and means of regional cooperation for ensuring regional security and maintaining greater stability in the region and beyond,” the Bangladesh foreign ministry wrote on X.

On his meeting with Mr Doval, Dr Mahmud said, “Security is definitely an important issue worldwide. In our region also, this is a very important issue. So, meeting with the Security Adviser is also very important and we discussed many important issues.”

He said India and Bangladesh are two brotherly countries which have excellent bilateral ties. ”Any visit of a Bangladesh minister or an Indian minister to Bangladesh definitely strengthens our ties…We value the visit because I have come here on the invitation of the Foreign Minister of India. We are thankful to the Indian Government and especially to the Foreign Minister for inviting me here. Definitely, this visit will contribute to the relationship,” he added.

Agencies

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print