16 People Injured In Accident

JAMMU: Sixteen people were injured when a bus skidded off a road and overturned in border area of Jammu district on Tuesday, officials said.
A bus was on its way from Arnia to Jammu when the accident happened at Kalyana area, they said.
Locals and police rushed to the spot to rescue passengers, they said, adding that 16 of them were injured and were hospitalised.
