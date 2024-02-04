J&K Police welcomes caring, handholding very sincerely: DGP

Jammu: The Director General of Police, J&K, R.R. Swain on Saturday inaugurated a one-day free cancer screening and health checkup camp organized by the Police Hospital, Jammu in collaboration with the American Oncology Institute (AOI) at DPL Ground here.

He also flagged off three new ambulances for the hospital besides inspecting various facilities available at the police hospital, Jammu.

Upon arrival, the DGP was presented with a guard of honour and proceeded to light the lamp, marking the commencement of the free medical camp.

Speaking on the occasion, the DGP appreciated the collaboration between Police Hospital Jammu and American Oncology Institute (AOI), in organizing the camp, saying that caring and handholding is something which J&K Police as an organization welcomes very sincerely.

Extending his gratitude for the Superintendent, Police Hospital Jammu and the head of American Oncology Institute (AOI) for having come together and organizing the camp for the Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel, he said that cancer is a challenge and when people undergo this challenge or the families who are fighting it, they actually know what it means to have health and health professionals. The DGP praised the American Oncology Institute (AOI) for being a vanguard in the fight against cancer, through its knowledge, skill, and experience.

He expressed his commitment to nurturing the collaborative relationship between Police Hospital and the American Oncology Institute (AOI) and impressed upon the police hospital and officers that this effort is taken to its logical conclusion. The DGP wished good luck to the Medical Superintendent, Police Hospital, Jammu, and the team of health professionals from American Oncology Institute (AOI).

The day-long health checkup and cancer screening camp included Mammograms, oral screenings, PAP smears, PSA tests, and routine blood investigations. Medical specialists and nursing staff were available on-site, with super-specialized mobile vans equipped with the necessary machinery to provide these services, besides, the doctors of the Police hospital.

The primary objectives of the medical camp is to promote awareness about cancer and preventive healthcare measures. A range of healthcare services, including general health check-ups, consultations, and screenings, was available to cater to the diverse needs of the attendees.

The DGP also flagged off three new ambulances for the police hospital Jammu. He, himself, inspected the facilities that have been made available in these ambulances.

Later on, during his tour of the Police Hospital, the DGP visited various sections and inspected the medical facilities available. He impressed upon the doctors and medical staff to provide optimum facilities to the police families.

The Medical Superintendent Police Hospital, Jammu, Dr. Meenkshi Kotwal, briefed the DGP on the facilities available, as well as the initiatives taken to extend support to police personnel.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print