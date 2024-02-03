SEC Extends Panchayat Electoral Roll Revision Schedule In J&K

Jammu: As per a communiqué received from State Election Commission (SEC) the dates for filing of claims, objections for additions, deletions, corrections and transposition regarding Revision Schedule for Panchayat Electoral Roll (with 01-01-2024 as qualifying date) has been extended till 12th February 2024.
One additional special camp at the polling booth locations shall be held on February 10, 2024 (Saturday) and February 11, 2024 (Sunday).
The date for disposal of claims and objection by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) would be 23rd February 2024 (Friday) while the final publication of the Electoral Roll 2024 would be done on March 04, 2024 (Monday) instead of February 26, 2024 (Monday).
