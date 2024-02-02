Expect new govt in Pak to take ‘very deep structural problems’ seriously: IMF MD

By on No Comment

Washington:IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has said that she expects the new government in Pakistan to take seriously solving its “very deep structural problems” and help the cash-strapped country to reach its potential.

Her remarks came days after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in its World Economic Outlook lowered Pakistan’s economic growth forecast to two per cent for the current fiscal year, down 0.5 percentage points from its October estimate of 2.5 per cent.

Pakistan, currently facing an economic crisis, is set to hold its general elections on February 8. A caretaker government currently runs the cash-strapped country.

Expect new govt in Pak to take ‘very deep structural problems’ seriously: IMF MD added by on
View all posts by Press Trust of India →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.