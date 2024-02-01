Vijay Kumar-IPS takes over as ADGP Armed J&K

Jammu: Shri Vijay Kumar-IPS on Thursday took over as the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Armed J&K at Armed Police Headquarters J&K in Jammu.On his arrival at Armed Police Headquarters, Jammu today, ADGP Vijay Kumar-IPS was warmly received by the senior Police officers including Commandants of AP and IR Bns besides officers and staff members of APHQ J&K.Shri Vijay Kumar-IPS a 1997 batch IPS officer of J&K cadre while functioning as ADGP Law & Order J&K was given Addl. Charge of Addl. DGP Armed J&K by the Government of Jammu & Kashmir vide Order No 55-Home of 2024 dated January 27, 2024 issued by Home Department J&K vice Shri S.J.M Gillani-IPS who upon his transfer as Addl. DGP Railways, J&K with additional Charge as Managing Director, Police Housing Corporation, J&K was given a warm send-off.
Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post