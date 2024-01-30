Muslims help perform last rites of Kashmiri Pandit in Srinagar

Srinagar: Muslims neighbours on Tuesday helped perform last rites of a Kashmiri Pandit, who passed away at his home in Tenkipora area Srinagar. A local said that Sohan Lal, a Kashmiri Pandit, passed away at his home late last night He said that soon after the news of death broke, Muslim neighbours gathered at his residence. Later, they helped the Pandit family to perform last rites of the deceased Sohan Lal—
