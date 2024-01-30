LAC situation stable but sensitive: Army Chief

New Delhi: Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Monday said the situation with China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is stable but sensitive and expressed hope that issues would be resolved in the near future.

In an interview, General Manoj Pande said the Army is significantly strengthening its infrastructure on the borders.

He further said no more “friction areas” have cropped up in the last year and the deployment of troops in the region is “robust and balanced”.

“In terms of our resolution efforts, talks and dialogue at both military and diplomatic levels with the adversary continue. We’re hopeful to find a resolution to the remaining issues,” added the Army Chief.

On counter-terrorist operations, General Manoj Pande said the Army killed 71 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir last year.

He also said two batches of Agniveer have been deployed in the Army and some troops are at the Line of Control (LoC) and the LAC.

“We have also prepared a system for those who will remain in the Army after four years. The Army is moving in the right direction with Agniveer,” the Army Chief added. Protests had erupted across the country in 2022 after the central government announced the Agniveer scheme.

The protesters were against the four-year service provision of the scheme and the age limit set for those seeking to join the force under it.

On new weapons for the forces, General Manoj Pande said light tanks made by the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) will undergo trials by May or June.

“A light tank is crucial for the army, and we have provided many weapons and systems in eastern Ladakh. Numerous domestically-made systems, like the All Train Vehicles, Special Mobility Vehicle, and drones were given to the Army,” he added.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print