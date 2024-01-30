72nd All India Police Hockey Championship: DGP J&K chairs review meeting

Ensure engaging & memorable experience for all participating teams: DGP to officers

Jammu, January 29: Every individual officer and unit should put in best efforts to make All India Police Hockey Championship, a mega national event being held at Jammu from tomorrow a huge success. This was stated by the Director General of Police J&K Shri R.R. Swain while presiding over a meeting here at Police headquarters to review the arrangements for this event.

Speaking on the occasion, the DGP directed the officers to ensure an engaging and memorable experience for all the participating athletes by putting best possible arrangements for the event. Underlining that the participating athletes and support staff are traveling from all parts of India, the DGP emphasized the importance of quality presentation and facilities for all aspects of the championship.

He urged the officers to ensure the best possible facilities for the event by accomplishing their assigned tasks successfully ensuring all aspects of the championship are well-coordinated and executed efficiently. He emphasized for making the competition a cherished experience with befitting hospitality, by having perfect coordination among the different officers/units.

The DGP emphasized for efficient and coordinated medical facilities for the participants as well as support staff during the event, in view of the physical demand of the sport.

The arrangements like accommodation, transportation, medicare, logistics, parking facilities, publicity, grounds etc for the event remained key areas of focus during the meeting. The arrangements regarding opening and closing ceremonies were also discussed and reviewed.

The ADGP Armed J&K, Shri S.J.M Gillani who is also chairperson of the organizing committee briefed the DGP regarding the arrangements of the whole event including schedules of matches and connected programmes of the championship through a detailed powerpoint presentation.

Secretary JKSC, Ms Nuzhat Gul while speaking on the occasion briefed about the assistance and support J&K Sports Council is extending for the event.

The meeting was also attended by ADGsP Shri M.K Sinha, Shri Sunil Kumar, Shri Vijay Kumar, Shri Anand Jain, IGP Armed Jammu Shri M.N. Tiwari, DIsG Ms. Sara Rizvi, Shri Javaid Iqbal Matoo, SSsP Jammu, PCR Jammu, Security Jammu and Traffic Jammu, AIsG (Welfare) and (Training & Policy), Medical Superintendent Police Hospital Jammu, General Secretary Hockey J&K, Senior Vice president Hockey J&K, Jammu based JKAP/IR Commandants.

As has been reported earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Police is organizing the 72nd All India Police Hockey Championship. The championship is scheduled to take place from January 29 to February 08 2024, and will witness participation from 34 police teams from different State/UTs of the country besides Central paramilitary forces. About 1000 players and officials are expected to take part in the ten days long event. Besides, colourful opening and closing ceremonies many programmes have been chalked out for the event.

