Mughal Road closed for this winter season

Srinagar: Mughal road, connecting Kashmir Valley’s Shopian district with twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch, has been closed due to fresh snowfall on Friday, officials said. Also SSG road was closed even as traffic was plying on Jammu-Srinagar highway, the only surface link connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the world.
“Mughal Road and SSG road closed due to fresh snowfall. However, Traffic plying on Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44),” a traffic department official said.
However, they said that the Mughal road has been closed for this winter season and would be reopened in spring.
