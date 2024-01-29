Gurez- Bandipora road to remain closed till further orders

Bandipora: In wake of the fresh snowfall, the authorities in Bandipora district have decided to close the 84-km-long Bandipora-Gurez road for the vehicular movement from Monday afternoon till further orders.
An order issued by Deputy Commisioner Bandipora, reads that in view of recent snowfall and as recommended by officer commanding 56 RCC (GREF) c/o 56 APO , the traffic on Gurez-Bandipora road shall remain suspended for all types of vehicular movement from Monday till futher orders.
The road used to remain closed from November onwards during winter months due to heavy snowfall, however, due to prolonged dry spell the road was through till now.Official said .
