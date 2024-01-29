3 drug peddlers arrested in Kishtwar

Jammu: Police on Sunday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered “heroin-like substances” in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, officials said.
Acting on a specific tip-off, a police team intercepted a vehicle carrying three persons at Malipath area of Kishtwar, they said.
The trio was identified as Asif Kabir, Arif Hussain and Tariq, officials said. A case has been registered and investigation is underway, they added.
Jammu: Police on Sunday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered “heroin-like substances” in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, officials said.