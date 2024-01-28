DG BRO, Others Call On Sinha

Jammu: Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan, Director General Border Roads Organisation (BRO) called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan today.
Prof. Minu Mahajan, Principal, Padma Shri Padma Sachdev Government PG College for Women Gandhi Nagar Jammu called on Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan today.
The Lt Governor congratulated the Administration, faculty and students of the college for achieving the prestigious A++ Grade in the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation.
Padma Shri Padma Sachdev Government PG College for Women Gandhi Nagar with CGPA 3.64 on a 4 point scale in its third cycle of accreditation now ranks 5th in the country.
Meanwhile, Film-Maker Sh Ashok Saxena called on Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan.
Earlier, Ms Garima Abrol, a student of 11th Class presented a 3D portrait painting of the Lt Governor to him. The Lt Governor appreciated the young painter for her work of art.
Also, Mahant Rohit Shastri, President Shri Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust called on Lieutenant Governor at Raj Bhawan.
A delegation of Yuva Jatt Sabha Jammu led by its President Sh Amandeep Singh Boparai apprised the Lt Governor on various welfare issues of the Jatt community and installation of statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh at Chatha Jammu.
A delegation of former PRI members from Suchetgarh led by Sh Rashpal Singh also called on the Lt Governor.
