Temp Drops Amid Forecast For Rain, Snow In J&K

Srinagar: Amid forecast for isolated to scattered precipitation in next 24 hours and fairly widespread moderate to light rain and snow for subsequent two days, night temperature recorded a drop but hovered above normal in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir except in twin capitals of Srinagar and Jammu on Saturday.

A meteorological department official said that partly to generally cloudy weather with possibility of light snow was expected at isolated higher reaches towards late evening today.

On January 28-29, he said, generally cloudy weather with fairly widespread light to moderate rain and snow was expected at many places.

From January 30-31st, he said, there is possibility of light to moderate rain/snow at many places.

From February 1-3, there is possibility of light to moderate rain/snow at many places.

The weatherman has also issued an advisory, saying that the present system may lead to temporary closure of roads of higher reaches and important passes like Sinthan pass, Mughal Road, Sadhna, Razdan pass, Zojila etc. particularly during January 28-31.“Travellers are advised to Plan accordingly,” he said.

Meanwhile, night temperature hovered above normal at most places barring twin capitals with Srinagar recording a low of minus 2.3°C against minus 0.5°C on previous night and it was 1.3°C below normal for the summer capital of J&K for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 2.2°C against minus 0.2°C on the previous night, he said. The minimum temperature was 0.4°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the MeT official said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 5.1°C against minus 0.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.0°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 0.8°C against minus 0.1°C on the previous night and the temperature was above normal by 1.8°C for the place, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 2.4°C against 2.5°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C above normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg, the official said, recorded a low of minus 6.4°C against minus 3.7°C on the previous night and the temperature was 1.1°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 7.0°C and it was below normal by 1.7°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of 0.4°C, Batote 3.1°C and Bhaderwah minus 0.2°C, he said.

Kashmir valley is under ‘Chillai-Kalan’, the 40-day harsh period of winter, which will end on January 29. However it does not mean an end to the winter. It is followed by a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ that occurs between January 30 and February 19 and a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print