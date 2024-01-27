Only ‘Dharma’ Of Admin Is Welfare Of Poor: LG

Says Committed To Welfare Of Minority Communities, KP Families

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said Jammu & Kashmir administration’s only ‘Dharma’ was “welfare of poor”.

“I firmly believe that by ensuring the upliftment and development of the last person standing in the last queue, we can make the progress truly inclusive. Robust scrutiny of all pension schemes for senior citizens has been ensured,” he said in his address to R-Day.

“For the welfare of differently-abled persons, we have taken many steps to make them self-reliant and contributors in journey of development,” he said, adding, “Utmost priority has been accorded to the nutrition of children and women. Information of 8.06 lakh beneficiaries is uploaded on the nutrition tracker for their continuous health monitoring. Initiatives like “Laadli Beti” and the “State Marriage Assistance Scheme” are restoring honor and respect to women in the society.”

He said that the government was fully committed to the resettlement and welfare of minority communities and Kashmiri Pandit families. “Last year, new housing infrastructure with all essential facilities was inaugurated for PM Package employees in Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal, and Shopian,” he said, adding, “During the current fiscal year, construction of a total of 3,000 houses will be completed.”

All pending promotions have been approved, and promotions from non-gazetted to gazetted categories have been approved in the shortest possible time, as a first, he said. “I assure you all that we are making every effort towards ensuring that every citizen lives a life of prosperity in a dignified and honorable manner”. In Kashmir Valley, he said, all PM Package and minority community employees have been stationed at secure locations. “Nodal officers have been appointed in every district and Raj Bhavan to address their security and other issues.”

After a long wait of decades, he said, refugees from West Pakistan residing in Jammu, Samba and Kathua will be given land ownership rights.

“Apart from families coming from West Pakistan, refugees who have been victims of discrimination in Pakistan-controlled Jammu and Kashmir and Chhamb for decades, are now recognized as citizens of this great nation and they are being provided equal rights and legal privileges.”

