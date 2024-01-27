Mughal, SSG roads closed; highway open

Srinagar: Mughal road, connecting Kashmir Valley’s Shopian district with twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch, was closed due to fresh snowfall on Friday, officials said. Also SSG road was closed even as traffic was plying on Jammu-Srinagar highway, the only surface link connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the world.
They said that there was light snowfall at several places along the road including ‘Pir Ki Gali’, leading to the closure of the thoroughfare.
“Mughal Road and SSG road closed due to fresh snowfall. However, Traffic plying on Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44),” a traffic department official said.
Earlier this year, Mughal road, considered as alternative to Jammu-Srinagar Highway, was closed on several occasions due to snowfall, particularly in ‘Pir KiGali’ and its adjoining areas.