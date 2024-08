PDP releases list of 17 constituency in-charges for assembly polls

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party Wednesday released the list of constituency in-charges for 17 assembly segments for the upcoming election.

The list was released by party’s parliamentary board.

Mohammad Khursheed Alam has been appointed in-charge for Eidgah constituency, Abdul Haq Khan for Lolab, Basharat Bukhari for Wagoora Kreeri, Javaid Iqbal Ganaie for Pattan, Sheikh Gowher Ali for Zadibal, Mohammad Iqbal Trumboo for Chanapora, Bashir Ahmed Mir for Ganderbal, Aga Syed Munatzir Mehdi for Budgam, Adv Javid Choudhary

for Surenkote, Mahroof Khan for Mendhar, Farooq Inqilabi for Gulabgarh, Syed Majid Shah for Kalakote-Sunderbani, Adv Haq Nawaz for Nowshera, Master Tasaduq Hussain for Rajouri, Adv Guftar Ahmed Choudhary for Budhal, Adv Qamar Hussain Choudhary for Thannamandi and Syed Tajamul Islam for Bandipora constituency—(KNO)

