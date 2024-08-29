Three militants killed in twin Kupwara operations: Army

Srinagar: Three militants are believed to be killed as security forces on Wednesday evening launched anti—militancy operations at two places in Kupwara in North Kashmir, officials said.

Officials said that based on specific intelligence inputs, troops from the 57 Rashtriya Rifles and 53 Infantry Brigade launched an operation in the Kamkari area of the Machil sector.

“At approximately 19:40 hours, movement of the infiltrating terrorists was detected which led to the quick establishment of contact, ensuring a firefight,” they said.

In the ensuing operation, two terrorists are believed to be killed, while bodies are yet to be retrieved. Operation is in progress, officials added.

Similarly, in another operation at Tangdhar, one terrorist is likely to have been gunned down, as searches continues in the area.

“Based on intelligence inputs regarding likely infiltration bids, a Joint anti-infiltration Operation was launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice on the intervening night of 28-29 Aug 24 in general area Tangdhar, Kupwara. One terrorist is likely to have been neutralised”, reads a post on X by Indian Army.

The operation is in progress, it added

