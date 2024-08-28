International cricket to return to Kashmir after 40 years

Srinagar: After nearly half a century, Indian and international cricketing stars will return to Kashmir to play the final leg of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) in October at Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar.

The upcoming season of the LLC will begin on September 20 at Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

Co-Founder of LLC, Raman Raheja, in a statement , expressed excitement about the league’s return and the opportunity to play in Kashmir this season.

This is a significant event for the people of Kashmir, who will be able to watch live cricket after almost 40 years, Raheja said, adding that it will give cricketers a chance to experience the beauty of Kashmir and its hospitality.

The league, which has gained a reputation for its thrilling matches, attracted an audience of 180 million across India in the previous season’s 19 matches. With an expanded schedule and an even more impressive lineup, including recently retired Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, this season is set to break previous viewership records.

Last season, the league featured cricket legends such as Suresh Raina, Aaron Finch, Martin Guptill, Gautam Gambhir, Chris Gayle, Hashim Amla and Ross Taylor, among others, who showcased their skills along with 110 other legendary cricketers.

This year, a total of 25 matches will be played among six teams, which will culminate in an electrifying final on October 16. The tournament, which is franchise-based and includes a pool of over 200 players, will take place in four cities: Jodhpur, Surat, Jammu, and finally Srinagar, bringing cricket back to the valley after 40 long years.

The Legends League Cricket will kick off at Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur on September 20, 2024, before moving to Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat on September 27.

The third leg will be held at Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu from October 6, 2024, which will mark a return of international cricket to the city after 35 years.

The finals will be played at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar from October 10, 2024, where fans have eagerly waited nearly half a century to witness live cricket action again.

The player auction for this season will be held in New Delhi on August 29, 2024, where franchises will compete to secure the biggest stars from Indian and international cricket, with over 200 players up for grabs—

