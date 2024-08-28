With Azad stepping back from campaigning, DPAP faces tough time ahead in Assembly elections

Jammu: Since the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad has stepped back from campaigning for his party candidates, it is going to be a tough time for DPAP candidates.

Azad departure will be a loss to all DPAP candidates especially for candidates from Chenab Valley who were banking on Azad’s stature to fetch votes.

Azad has stepped back from campaigning citing his health issues. He said that on August 25 he developed chest pain and left for New Delhi on August 26 and got admitted in AIIMS New Delhi.

Azad has been a former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and was close to Gandhi family while being in Congress party. But after developing differences within party he formed his own party DPAP in 2022 which lost badly in recently held parliamentary elections.

In these elections DPAP had high hopes of turning his aura in converting votes but now his absence will hurt them a lot.

The direct impact will be on Doda and Bhaderwah seats where Azad’s native area of Gundoh and Bhallessa have good enough votes. From Doda constituency DPAP’s candidate Abdul Majeed Wani would have used Azad’s stature to fetch votes but now he will have to reach voters on their own.

Similarly, on Bhaderwah seat, DPAP candidate Muhammad Aslam Goni will also be facing tough time ahead in an already tight contest where Congress, BJP and National Conference have fielded their candidates.

In other seats of Chenab valley where DPAP has fielded candidates, they will have to get votes without any known face.

