LS poll results gave India chance to breathe: Manish Tewari

NEW DELHI: The 2024 Lok Sabha election results were not so much about the numbers but about giving India a chance to “breathe” and for its institutions to start functioning again, says senior Congress leader Manish Tewari.

In an interaction with PTI editors at the news agency’s headquarters here, the former Union minister also asserted that the BJP may acknowledge it or not but the government’s recent “U-turns” on certain issues are reflective of the realities of coalition politics.

Tewari said he believes India requires a “second wave of democratic reforms” whereby structures which really underpin the democratic edifice of India need to be more participatory, inclusive and democratic.

