One Militant Likely Killed In Anti-Infiltration Operation In Kupwara: Army

Srinagar: Army on Thursday said that in an ongoing Anti-Infiltration operation one militant has been neutralised in Tangdhar area of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Taking on to micro-blogging platform X, The Chinar Corps of Army wrote, “Based on intelligence inputs regarding likely infiltration bids, a Joint anti-infiltration Operation was launched by IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice on the intervening night of 28-29 Aug 24 in general area Tangdhar, Kupwara.

One terrorist is likely to have been neutralised.The operation is in progress, reads the post.(GNS)

