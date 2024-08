Rajouri: A gunfight broke out between security forces and terrorists in Lathi area of Rajouri district on Thursday morning, officials said.

An official said , that a search operation was launched in the area today morning after information about suspicious movement.

He said during the CASO, a contact was established with the hiding terrorists.

“The firefight is going on. Two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area.” he added

*More details awaited*

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print