Republic Day Eve: LG Manoj Sinha Unfurls National Flag at Republic Day Function in Jammu

Jammu,: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha unfurled the National Flag at the UT level function on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day, at MA Stadium on Friday morning.The Lt Governor inspected the contingents of the Republic Day Parade and took the ceremonial salute.The Republic Day Parade consisted of smart contingents from Army, BSF, CRPF, SSB, IRP (Male & Female), J&K Police, JKAP, UT Disaster Response Force, J&K Fire and Emergency Services, J&K Forest Protection Force, Excise Department, Ex-Servicemen, NCC (Boys and Girls), Bharat Scouts and Guides (Girls & Boys) and several school contingents, Brass & Pipe Bands of Army, BSF, J&K Police, J&K Armed Police and Band Troops (Girl & Boys) of different Schools.Tableaux by different departments on Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, Aajevika se Aatmanirbharta, Har Ghar Nal Se Jal, Vimalam Gramam- Swachhata aur Vikas ka Sankalp and PM- SHRI remained the highlights of the celebrations.An impressive display of Acrobatics on Motorcycle by JKP dare-devils, Gymnastics, dance performances showcasing the history and heritage of Jammu Kashmir and celebrating the spirit of unity in diversity and national integration were also presented on the occasion.Earlier, the Lieutenant Governor laid wreath at Police Martyrs Memorial and Balidan Stambh and paid tributes to the brave martyrs of Police, Army and CAPFs.
