4 officers awarded Shaurya Chakra

Jammu: Four Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel have been honoured with prestigious Shaurya Chakra for their gallant acts by the Ministry of Defence, Government of India.
The awardees include DySP Mohan Sharma, Sub Inspector Feroz Ahmed Dar, ASI Amit Raina and Constable Varun Singh.
The Director General of Police J&K Shri R.R Swain has felicitated the awardees for bringing laurels and setting an example for the whole force by their exemplary valour and courage, observing that the honour bestowed on them will surely be morale boosting for the entire J&K Police Personnel.
In a special message, the DGP has commended these Shaurya Chakra awardees for their unparalleled courage and devotion to duty. Highlighting the feat of these Cargo officers the DGP has said that this prestigious honour is a testament to their exceptional bravery in the face of adversity, showcasing their dedication of upholding the principles of duty and honour to the sovereignty and integrity of the nation.
