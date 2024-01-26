31,830 appointments made since August 2019: LG

Jammu: As Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah launched E-Bus Services for Jammu Smart City, through virtual mode, today, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, in his address, expressed gratitude to the Union Home for giving highest priority to overall progress of J&K UT.

He said the 100 e-Buses dedicated to the people of the UT today will transform smart mobility in Jammu city and connected areas, and improve quality of life for the citizens.

Today, 885 compassionate appointment letters were released, which is a testimony to our commitment to ensure families of martyrs and hardworking employees live a life of dignity, the Lt Governor said.

He assured the people of Jammu Kashmir to fast track the process of the compassionate appointments of the remaining cases.

“It is our commitment to wipe tear from every eye and ensure happy and successful life for every family,” he said.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor highlighted the efforts of the UT Administration towards socio-economic empowerment of every section of the society, especially the youth of Jammu Kashmir.

He said the entrepreneurship and self-employment opportunities provided to 94,680 youth in a single day on 24th January has scripted a golden chapter in the history of J&K.

Merit based and transparent recruitment has enabled the talented youth of J&K to shape their own destiny. After August 2019, 31,830 appointments were made and recruitments for 12,264 posts are under process, the Lt Governor further added.

Under the guidance of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, we are making earnest efforts to realise the potential and dreams of the people of J&K, the Lt Governor said.

Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Union Minister for Heavy Industries; Sh Jugal Kishore Sharma and Er. Gulam Ali Khatana – Members of Parliament; Sh Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Union Home Secretary; Sh Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary, senior officials of Government of India and UT Administration were present, in person and through virtual mode.

