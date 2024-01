New Dehli:Blue Dart Express Limited, South Asia’s leading express air, integrated transportation, and distribution logistics company, announced its financial results today for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, at the Board Meeting held in Mumbai.

The company posted Rs. 82 crores profit after tax for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Revenue from operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, stood at Rs. 1,383 crores.

