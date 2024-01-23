Over 200 projects identified under national ropeways dev prog: Gadkari

New Delhi: More than 200 projects at a cost of Rs 1.25 lakh crore have been identified for the next five years under the National Ropeways Development Programme, “Parvatmala Pariyojana”, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday.

Addressing a symposium-cum-exhibition on ropeways in New Delhi, he said, “Our foremost priority should be to make ropeways economically viable by bringing down the overall project cost and encourage Public Private Partnership (PPP) to develop the ropeway network in the country.”

Gadkari said apart from facilitating tourism in the hilly areas, the ropeway offers huge potential in the urban public transport as well. He said the focus should be on developing indigenous and cost-Efficient solutions without compromising safety.

The minister observed that ropeways hold immense potential to positively impact tourism and job creation in the country. The focus now is on time-bound, cost-efficient, qualitative and sustainable infrastructure development. He said the creation of ‘World-Class’ infrastructure ensures ‘Ease of Living’ for citizens and socio-economic development.

Gadkari said priority is to bring standardisation of existing policies and codes and transform the ropeway industry by encouraging the manufacturing of ropeway components under the “Make in India” initiative.

The objective of the ‘Symposium-cum-Exhibition’ was to enable industry collaborations among various Indian and global manufacturers, technology providers, concessionaires and infrastructure developers.

The event also provided a common platform for industry deliberation to promote ‘Make in India’ and develop a roadmap for localisation of ropeway components.

Agencies

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print