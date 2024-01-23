Kashmir Shivers In Deep Freeze, Srinagar Records Minus 5.0°C

Srinagar: Minimum temperature continued to be below freezing point even as weatherman has forecast possibility of wet spell from January 25 to February 1.

A meteorological department official said Srinagar recorded a low of minus 5.0°C against minus 5.3°C on previous night and it was 2.7°C below normal for the summer capital of J&K for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 4.8°C against minus 5.2°C on the previous night, he said. The minimum temperature was 0.9°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the MeT official said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 6.2°C against minus 6.9°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 1.5°C against minus 2.6°C on the previous night and the temperature was above normal by 2.1°C for the place, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 4.9°C against minus 6.0°C on the previous night and it was 2.0°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg, the official said, recorded a low of minus 4.0°C against minus 4.5°C on the previous night and the temperature was 3.7°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 5.0°C, same as on the previous night, and it was below normal by 2.0°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of minus 1.8°C, Batote 1.6°C and Bhaderwah minus 0.4°C, he said.

Regarding forecast, he said, weather is likely to be dry till January 24.

From January 25-26, he said, generally cloudy weather with light snow is expected at isolated higher reaches.

From January 27-28, he said, generally cloudy weather with light rain/snow over scattered places is likely.

From January 2-31, he said, light to moderate rain/snow is “very likely” at many places.

Also, he said, there is possibility of light rain/snow at scattered places on February 1.

Kashmir valley is under ‘Chillai-Kalan’, the 40-day harsh period of winter, which will end on January 29. However it does not mean an end to the winter. It is followed by a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ that occurs between January 30 and February 19 and a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1.

