25-Year-Old Youth Charred to Death in Pattan Fire Incident

Pattan : A 25-year-old youth was charred to death while two residential house were gutted during intervening night of Sunday-monday at Khambiyar-Hyderbeigh Pattan area in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Officials said that the fire broke out in the residential house of late Mohmmad Ramzan Dar and soon engulfed to nearby houses.

Soon after noticing the flames local neighbours rushed out of their houses and called fire and emergency department.

In the meantime, fire tenders rushed to the spot and managed to douse the flames with the help of Jammu and Kashmir Police, in the incident Adil Ahmad son of Mohd Ramzan Dar was chaired to death, who was sleeping in ist Floor.

An official told that the preliminary investigations suggest the probable cause of the fire to be a short circuit in electric blanket, However the body of the deceased was completely burnt and was shifted to GMC Baramula.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print