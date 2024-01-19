Kashmir Braces For 2-2.5 Hour More Power Curtailment

KPDCL Says It Shall Be Forced To Take Temporary Measure Due To Reduced Availability Of Electricity

Srinagar: Kashmir Power Distribution Company Limited (KPDCL) Thursday announced the likelihood of an increase in electricity curtailment by 2 to 2.5 hours across Kashmir Valley during peak hours.

“This is for the information of the general public that due to a drastic reduction in power generation resulting in reduced availability of power, KPDCL shall be forced to temporarily increase the curtailment by 2 to 2.5 hours across Kashmir Valley during peak hours,” KPDCL said in a post on X. “The temporary increase shall be reversed as soon as sufficient power is available,” it said, adding, “The inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.”

The statement comes less than two weeks after Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said that he reviews the electricity supply on a daily basis in Jammu and Kashmir.

“I personally review the electricity supply in Jammu and Kashmir. I’m personally monitoring the supply scenario every evening. I get feedback on area-wise power supply,” Lieutenant Governor had said while addressing a function in Srinagar.

He had asserted that “there is no dearth of electricity supply in Jammu and Kashmir” and added the damaged and faulty transformers are being addressed and replaced within 24 hours. (GNS)

