Bilkis Bano case: SC dismisses plea by convicts seeking extension of time to surrender

New Delhi: Eleven convicts in the case of gangrape of Bilkis Bano and the murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 riots in Gujarat will have to surrender on January 21 as the Supreme Court on Friday dismissed their plea seeking an extension of time to surrender.

Observing that the reasons cited by the convicts have no merits, a bench of justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan refused to grant them relaxation.

The convicts had moved the apex court on Thursday seeking more time to surrender.

