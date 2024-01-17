Winter of despair for Kashmir’s line producers, artists

Srinagar:As snowfall continues to elude the picturesque valley of Kashmir, local line producers and others associated with the Indian film industry are in a state of despair as shooting requests are drying up due to a snowless winter.

The mighty mountains of Pir Panjal region, which are draped in a thick white blanket of snow during this time of the season, are bare, highlighting the climatic changes gradually sweeping the Himalayan region.

“The dry spell in Kashmir has significantly impacted us. We’ve three projects lined up but they hang in balance. If snowfall doesn’t occur, these projects may either get canceled, postponed, or relocated to places with snow. Snow holds immense importance for Kashmir, and we are fervently praying and hoping for it,” Abid Hussain, casting manager at KG Production, told PTI.

