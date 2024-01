Srinagar: There was some respite from the intense cold wave in Kashmir as night temperatures rose significantly at most places in the valley, officials said here on Wednesday.

Srinagar city recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night, up from the previous night’s minus 4.6 degrees Celsius, they said.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 3.6 degrees Celsius while the mercury dropped to minus 3.2 degrees Celsius in the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print