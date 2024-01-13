Special Prayers Held For Rain, Snow In Kashmir

SRINAGAR: A large number of people held special prayers for rain and snowfall in Kashmir Valley to end the long dry spell at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar on Friday.

In the wake of the continued dry spell in Kashmir Valley, Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) Jammu and Kashmir, a conglomerate of religious bodies in Kashmir representing different schools of thought, had appealed to mosque Imams to offer “Namaz-e-Istisqa” after Friday prayers.

The special prayers for the rain and snowfall were held on Friday in the historic Jamia mosque in Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir.

The managing body of Jamia mosque, Anjuman Auqaf, has termed the drought-like situation in the valley “extremely alarming,” saying the lack of rain and snow in this season is a matter of concern not only for those associated with the agriculture sector but also for the common man.

It said there are even fears of the spreading of various diseases due to the drought, the Auqaf said in a statement.

“We must seek forgiveness from Allah for our sins and organise meetings of repentance so that the Almighty will save us from this difficult situation,” they said.

At the time of such trials, we should turn to Allah, seek his help through supplications, and ask him to make us steadfast on the path of Islam so that he delivers us from this difficult time, as Auqaf’s statement said.

The Anjuman Auqaf has also urged the people to seek forgiveness collectively as well as individually for their sins before Allah.

Kashmir is witnessing a snowless winter even as Kashmir’s harshest 40-day winter period, “Chilla-i-Kalan,” that began on December 21, is almost halfway through.

Scientists say the dry winters would mean higher mass loss of glaciers in this hydrological year if the weather conditions did not improve and might impact hydropower generation, irrigation agriculture, and dependent sectors. (Agencies)

