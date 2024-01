Srinagar: Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 hit Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan on Thursday with tremors felt across Jammu and Kashmir.

As per official,the quake occurred at 02:50 pm.

However, there were no immediate reports of any damage or loss of life reported anywhere.

As per initial estimates the epicentre was recorded in Hindu Kush Region of Afghanistan—(KNO)

